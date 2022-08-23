Members of the Gateway 4-H Club in Punxsutawney participated in activities to complete their Clover Award levels for 2022. The 4-H Clover Awards are a multi-level leadership development initiative designed to allow members the opportunity to explore various components of leadership development and community service.
Jorja Ansinger, a member of the Gateway 4-H Club, designed a community service project to complete her White 4-H Clover Award. Her project involved assembling birthday cake kits to donate to the Cross Town Ministries Food Pantry at Woodland Avenue Church in Punxsutawney.