The Pennsylvania Department of Health updated its weekly statistics on COVID-19 in children Thursday, showing Jefferson County with an additional nine cases in ages birth to four and another 33 in ages five to 18 for the week of Oct. 27 through Nov. 2.
Children birth to four in Jefferson County have had 53 cases total since Aug. 16, while the older age range has recorded 260.
After three consecutive days of reporting new deaths, Jefferson County was granted a respite Thursday as the latest data showed that figure remaining at 126. However, the day brought 44 more cases of COVID-19 to the area, bringing its cumulative total to 5,227.