West Mahoning crash 03/07

A three-vehicle crash occurred on West Mahoning Street, Punxsutawney, when a red Ford F-150 pickup truck struck the rear of a red Ford Escape, which was pushed into a red Subaru Forester.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Lindsey Fire Company was dispatched to a three-vehicle crash that occurred at 12:46 p.m. Tuesday on West Mahoning Street, Punxsutawney.

Lindsey’s Rescue-40 was on the scene, along with other first responders and the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department.

