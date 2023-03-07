PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Lindsey Fire Company was dispatched to a three-vehicle crash that occurred at 12:46 p.m. Tuesday on West Mahoning Street, Punxsutawney.
Lindsey’s Rescue-40 was on the scene, along with other first responders and the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department.
One of the vehicles in the chain reaction crash, a red Subaru Forester, was able to be driven from the scene.
According to reports from the scene, the second vehicle, a red Ford Escape was struck from behind by a red Ford F-150 pickup truck, which pushed the Escape into the Forester.
The Escape and the F-150 were towed from the scene by Walker’s Towing.