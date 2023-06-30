GUAM — Three hometown heroes from Punxsutawney are among the thousands of people who have been affected by a typhoon that hit Guam on May 24.
Major Corey Cook, Commander, Security Forces Squadron in the Contingency Response Group at Andersen Air Force Base, his wife Jenna, and their son Garrick were stationed in Guam on May 19 before the storm hit. Jenna said the storm lasted about two days, with conditions consisting of winds over 150 mph with gusts of 170 mph, and extreme flooding in some areas.