PUNXSUTAWNEY — Three Punxsutawney scrappers from WPAL Helman’s Gym will be among those who will compete in the Golden Gloves Tournament at the Bellamauro in Reynoldsville on Saturday, March 4.
Owner of WPAL Helman’s Gym and boxing coach Joe Helman said that in 1923, the sports editor for the Chicago Tribune, suggested creating a citywide tournament. He then gained sponsorship from the Tribune. Helman said the idea spread to other cities and the winners of these cities started to compete against each other. He said this then became the Golden Gloves Association of America Inc. He said the organization is open to all non-professional fighters ages 19 to 40, with slots available for younger boxers to develop into champions when come of age to compete nationally.