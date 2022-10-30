The Punxsutawney Chucks and Lady Chucks cross country teams took part in the District 9 AA Championships on Saturday in Ridgway, with both squads placing third and advancing some athletes to States. The boys took third with a team score of 48, while the girls had a score of 70. For the for Chucks, Evan Groce took third with a time of 17:31, and Garrett Bartlebaugh came in seventh with a time of 17:54, and both will be moving onto to Hershey. The lone member for the Lady Chucks moving onto to Hershey is Jordann Hicks, who placed seventh with a time of 21:31.
3 Punxsy athletes heading to States
- By Cody Powell, Of The Spirit
