The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday that three more people had died of COVID-19, as cases of the virus continued to spread, resulting in the temporary closure of a school in Brookville.
The new deaths brought Jefferson County’s total to 194. There were also 46 more cases in the area as of Thursday. Jefferson County has had a cumulative total of 7,359 cases of COVID-19, 4,730 of them confirmed and 2,629 probable.
COVID-19 cases at Northside Elementary in the borough of Brookville were such that the school district opted to close it today, superintendent Erich May announced in an email. Students of that school will have virtual instruction today while the building undergoes a deep cleaning. The district’s other three schools were unaffected.