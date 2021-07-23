PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Jefferson County commissioners announced at the Jefferson County Development Council breakfast Friday the slate of candidates for the soon- to-be vacant seat held currently by Jack Matson.
Matson’s resignation from the commission will take effect in the near future, triggering a search for someone to fill the rest of his term.
“He did a lot of good things for the county, but now it’s up to Judge John Foradora, as the committee has chosen three nominees, Lisa Doty, Scott North and Dave Afton,” Herb Bullers, commission vice chairman, said. “Those are the three candidates presented to the judge.”
the private sector out of state.
Bullers said Foradora will appoint the new commissioner Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Jefferson County Courthouse.
Matson submitted his resignation last month as he is taking a position in the private sector out of state.