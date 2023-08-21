Bigfoot Expo 2023

Tracey, Mike and Ally Hibbard hold up the banner for the second annual Jefferson County Bigfoot and Paranormal Expo.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

REYNOLDSVILLE — A real treat is returning for Jefferson County residents into all things Fortean this year as the second annual Jefferson County Bigfoot and Paranormal Expo will take place at Reynlow Park Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers Mike and Tracey Hibbard said last year’s event went very well and they had a great turnout. They said they started the event because they themselves love going to similar events and there weren’t any that were local to this area. They said they hope the support they received last year will follow them this year.

