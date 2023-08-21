REYNOLDSVILLE — A real treat is returning for Jefferson County residents into all things Fortean this year as the second annual Jefferson County Bigfoot and Paranormal Expo will take place at Reynlow Park Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Organizers Mike and Tracey Hibbard said last year’s event went very well and they had a great turnout. They said they started the event because they themselves love going to similar events and there weren’t any that were local to this area. They said they hope the support they received last year will follow them this year.
Mike said they have grown some this year and have more vendors. He said they have approximately doubled in size from last year and have been gaining a lot of interest.
He said the majority of the speakers are new this year.
He said for this year, they have a DJ coming to run the sound.
A big change for this year is the event will be held at Reynlow Park, as opposed to Barclay Square, where it was located last year. Mike said Reynlow Park is a quieter venue and they will not have to deal with the traffic, as well as better parking. Mike said they wanted to “spread the wealth” and give other venues in Jefferson County a try.