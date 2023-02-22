PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area High School inducted a new class of students into the National Junior Honor Society with a ceremony held Wednesday evening.
The current officers of the PAHS chapter of NJHS — president Abby Zampini, vice president Rooney Kunselman, secretary Emma Young and treasurer Adelynn Lewis — conducted the candle lighting, representing the criteria for membership: scholarship, service, leadership, character and citizenship.
The new inductees, and their chosen candles, are:
• Chloe Bishop, Citizenship;
• Brayden Brooks, Leadership;
• Aerith Caracciolo, Scholarship;
• Miles Conrad, Scholarship;
• Tiffany Davis, Service;
• Stevie Doverspike, Leadership;
• Jemma Farcus, Character
• Luke Grusky, Leadership;
• Sophie Henretta, Scholarship;
• Phoenix Johnston, Leadership;
• Gracyn London, Character;
• Abigail Pifer, Character;
• Max Roberts, Scholarship;
• Lyndsey Schurr, Scholarship;
• Maylyn Snyder-Smart, Scholarship;
• Ella Wachob, Scholarship;
• Emma Young, Scholarship;
• Isabella Young, Service;
• Molly Davis, Character;