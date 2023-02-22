NJHS induction 2023

Twenty-two students were inducted into the Punxsutawney Area High School’s chapter of the National Junior Honor Society Wednesday evening.

 Photo by Matthew Triponey, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area High School inducted a new class of students into the National Junior Honor Society with a ceremony held Wednesday evening.

The current officers of the PAHS chapter of NJHS — president Abby Zampini, vice president Rooney Kunselman, secretary Emma Young and treasurer Adelynn Lewis — conducted the candle lighting, representing the criteria for membership: scholarship, service, leadership, character and citizenship.

Tags

Recommended for you