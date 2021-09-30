PUNXSUTAWNEY — As we continue to remember the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a fundraiser that grew out of that tragedy now enters its 20th year as well: Pizza & Prevention, the brainchild of Punxsy Pizza owner Scott Anthony.
Anthony said the event will be held the same way it was last year, with the same adjustments for the pandemic. Punxsy Pizza is going to sell coupons throughout the entire month of October, instead of all in one day.
“It worked pretty well last year, and once again we have some pressures on us from the pandemic, so we don’t want a big crowd here exposed to a large group of people,” Anthony said. “So we decided to repeat what we did last year and have the coupon sales at the fire halls around town at different times, and people can bring their cards in and redeem them whenever they want.”