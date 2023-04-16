SYKESVILLE — The 2023 Run or Walk for Someone Special was held on Sunday, to benefit the programs of the Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties, such as Camp Friendship.
This year, the event raised a whopping $70,100, a new record for the event.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery every Monday - Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$13.50
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 2 Months
|$26.50
|for 60 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$39.75
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$79.50
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$145.75
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$23.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$69.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$138.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$276.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$12.75
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$25.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$37.50
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$75.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$137.50
|for 365 days
Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. Snow mixing in late. High around 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Rain showers early changing to snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Updated: April 17, 2023 @ 9:48 am
SYKESVILLE — The 2023 Run or Walk for Someone Special was held on Sunday, to benefit the programs of the Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties, such as Camp Friendship.
This year, the event raised a whopping $70,100, a new record for the event.
Executive director Carla Ferko thanked the community for their support.
“We want to thank everyone for a great turnout at the Run or Walk for Someone Special. We had such an amazing, sunny, beautiful day and we had so many people that turned out to support this organization. We can’t thank the community enought,” Ferko said.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.