PUNXSUTAWNEY — The PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc. announced that Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney will be the location for the 2023 PA Wilds dinner a awards.
Planned for Thursday, July 27, this event is the premier networking opportunity in the Pennsylvania Wilds.
Groundhog Day was one of the winners of the 2022 PA Wilds Champion Awards, being named as the Event of the Year.
“Gobbler’s Knob holds a special place in the hearts of many of our residents, as the Groundhog Day celebrations typically bring thousands of visitors and a boost in tourism revenue to the region. It’s a perfect location to celebrate creativity, entrepreneurship, innovation, history and hard work,” said Britt Madera, communications manager for the PA Wilds Center.