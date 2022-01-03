2021 Punxsutawney Spirit Year in Review: October — December

Another year came and went on Saturday, which means it’s time to look back and reflect upon the year that was. Punxsutawney Spirit editor Matthew Triponey has compiled this list of 2021’s biggest headlines. Note that they are listed by the date of the edition in which they ran, not the date on which they occurred.
OCTOBER
Oct. 2:
• The annual senior expo, the first run by new state Rep. Brian Smith, drew a sizable crowd.
• Calvin Doolittle and Janelle Popson were named Homecoming king and queen at Brookville Area Jr./Sr. High School.
Oct. 4:
• Career Women’s Week began with Lacey Laney, business office manager at Mulberry Health Center, as the first honoree.