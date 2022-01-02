2021 Punxsutawney Spirit Year in Review: July — September

Another year came and went on Saturday, which means it’s time to look back and reflect upon the year that was. Punxsutawney Spirit editor Matthew Triponey has compiled this list of 2021’s biggest headlines. Note that they are listed by the date of the edition in which they ran, not the date on which they occurred.
JULY
July 1:
• Pastor Devin Wintermyer of New Beginnings Church taught the art of balloon animals at Festival in the Park.
July 2:
• Two Punxsy football players, Brandon Ishman and Kameron Falgout, received $1,000 scholarships during the annual Frank Varischetti All-Star game.
• Jeff Tech recognized a 50-year English teacher, Ron Doane, following his retirement.