PINE CREEK TWP. — The Jefferson County Fair has come and gone, leaving quite an impression in its wake. According to Jefferson County Fair Board Treasurer Toni Facchine, the fair drew the largest crowd recorded in 24 years.
“We had a record-breaking week,” she said. “We drew more people than we ever have, especially Friday and Saturday. The crowds were huge those days. Everyone had a great time. Everything went great, especially the rodeo and the demolition derby. The grandstands were fuller then I have ever seen. This was the greatest number of people we have ever had coming through the gate, at least since we started to keep accurate records in 1997.”