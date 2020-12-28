PUNXSUTAWNEY — After a summer filled with planning and plenty of lessons about how to safely carry out activities in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the first edition of The Spirit in September brought some good news for sports fans, as the fall season was officially underway.
Things, of course, looked different, especially at the beginning of the month when no spectators were allowed at activities at all, though by mid-month, the state had loosened those guidelines and allowed a limited number to attend, especially focusing on allowing family members to watch their athletes.
For more details, read The Spirit Tuesday.