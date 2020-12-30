PUNXSUTAWNEY -- In just 30 days, The Spirit packed news about eight different holidays -- whether official national holidays or those deemed "unofficial" -- into issues in November, making "holidays in the headlines" an easy theme to settle on as our story of the month.
The first holiday that proved newsworthy in November didn't actually happen that month, but rather on the final day of October, as the Punxsutawney Fire Department's Halloween parade made its way through downtown Punxsutawney before trick-or-treat began in the borough.
However, it was the first edition of The Spirit printed in November, on Monday the 2nd, that featured photos from the parade and its associated costume contest winners.
