art V, May — Honoring our heroes
By Zak Lantz
Of The Spirit
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Looking back over the stacks for the month of May, one word kept jumping off the page from our local headlines and stories, and so for the month of May, we decided to go with a theme as our story of the month — honoring our heroes.
Quite a unique year in many ways, 2020 certainly changed the way that many of us look at or define the word "heroes," giving us all a new perspective.
For more details, read The Spirit Wednesday.