Less than a month after the Inner Circle announced Groundhog Day would be held entirely virtually, and a day after Gov. Tom Wolf announced he had tested positive for COVID-19, Wolf announced new restrictions in Pennsylvania to combat surging case counts in the commonwealth on Dec. 10.
Wolf put a temporary hold on the high school winter sports season right before it was scheduled to begin across the state and extracurricular activities were also suspended. But the limits extended past high schools, as gyms, theaters and casinos were all closed across the commonwealth, and indoor dining was banned as well.
