The end of summer is defined by many things: cooler weather, shorter days and the approach of beautiful autumn foliage. But one of the biggest events of the end of summer is back to school day, as students across the country make their way back to the hallowed halls of education.
On Thursday, Aug. 27, students at the Punxsutawney Area School District once again boarded the buses and began a new year of education. Though the return to school provided some normalcy in a very unique year, it was not business as usual at either the elementary school or high school.