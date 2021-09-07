School bus wreck

A Tri-County Transportation Blue Bird bus apparently blew a tire while traveling south on Route 36, Young Township, striking a Honda in the northbound lane before traveling down an embankment and hitting a utility pole.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

YOUNG TWP.  — A two-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday on Route 36 in Young Township involving a school bus owned by Tri-County Transportation and a passenger vehicle.

According to reports from the scene, the bus apparently blew a tire and crossed over into the northbound lane, striking the other vehicle’s driver side door and trapping the driver in their seat. The bus was stopped after striking a utility pole.

There were no students on the bus.

Both drivers were transported by Jefferson County EMS to Punxsutawney Area Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

Tags

Recommended for you