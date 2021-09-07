YOUNG TWP. — A two-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday on Route 36 in Young Township involving a school bus owned by Tri-County Transportation and a passenger vehicle.
According to reports from the scene, the bus apparently blew a tire and crossed over into the northbound lane, striking the other vehicle’s driver side door and trapping the driver in their seat. The bus was stopped after striking a utility pole.
There were no students on the bus.
Both drivers were transported by Jefferson County EMS to Punxsutawney Area Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.