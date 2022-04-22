BIG RUN — Two people were seriously injured as a vehicle struck an Amish buggy in Big Run on Wednesday, according to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police.
Police said that at approximately 5:34 a.m. April 20, a 2013 Ford Fusion was traveling north on East Main Street and struck a buggy from behind. All three occupants of the buggy were ejected onto the roadway. The other vehicle sustained heavy damage and came to rest along the northbound shoulder.
The driver and one passenger of the buggy sustained suspected serious injuries and were flown by STAT MedEvac to UPMC Altoona for treatment. The driver of the Ford Fusion and the third passenger of the buggy were unhurt.