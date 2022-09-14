A multi-agency investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration has resulted in two guilty pleas related to the distribution of methamphetamine in western Pennsylvania, including Jefferson County.
The defendants, one from Reynoldsville and the other from Jefferson County, were among 47 charged in six related indictments as part of the Return to Sender investigation.
James Williams Jr., 57, of Reynoldsville, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. According to the news release, Williams was a drug distributor who obtained between 350 and 500 grams of methamphetamine as part of a large-scale distribution conspiracy.
Marco Armenta, 36, formerly of Stockton, California, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.