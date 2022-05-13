After just over three weeks of silence, COVID-19 made its presence felt in Jefferson County again, as two more people were reported to have died of the virus Friday. The county now has a death toll of 235.
During that same three-week period, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed just shy of 100 new cases of the virus in Jefferson County. That figure appears to represent a quickening of COVID-19’s spread, compared to the weeks and months before. The county has a cumulative total of 9,121 cases, of which 6,025 are confirmed and 3,096 are probable.
The last deaths prior to Friday were reported April 21. There were two that day as well, and they came after a nearly two-week respite.