The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths in Jefferson County this week, the first since mid-June.
The department now delivers COVID-19 updates on a weekly basis, every Wednesday. This week’s deaths were the first reported since June 16. They bring the county’s total to 244.
Jefferson County is now up to a cumulative total of 9,517 cases of the virus since the pandemic began. Of that total, 6,315 are confirmed and 3,202 are probable.
As of Wednesday, three people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in facilities located in Jefferson County. None were in the intensive care unit or on ventilators.