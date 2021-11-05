Two more people have died of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s data showed Friday.
The latest report concluded a week that recorded eight additional deaths in the area. Jefferson County has had 128 known deaths as a result of COVID-19.
Friday’s update also showed an additional 47 cases of the virus in Jefferson County, bringing its cumulative total to 5,274.
In other local news Friday, Penn Highlands Healthcare announced in a release that it will comply with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid emergency regulation requiring all healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 Jan. 4.