Two more people have died of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported in its daily update Tuesday. The county now shows a total of 146 resulting from the pandemic.
Jefferson County also recorded an additional 17 cases Tuesday, bringing its cumulative total to 6,106 — 3,860 confirmed cases and 2,246 probable.
Also Tuesday, the Punxsutawney Area School District confirmed new cases at both of its schools, including 10 at the elementary level. All 10 cases were identified in students, and can be traced as far back as Friday. Five additional students were identified as close contacts and instructed to quarantine.
The high school, meanwhile, reported two cases, both in students. No known exposures were found in either of them.