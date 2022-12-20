BELL TWP. — All three Punxsutawney fire companies were dispatched to Route 36, Bell Township, for a two-vehicle accident at 3:06 p.m. on Tuesday — the first of two unrelated crashes in the area that day.
According to reports from the scene, a white Cadillac and dark blue Jeep were involved in a collision on Route 36 and Eldeberry Hill Road in Bell Township.
Central’s Rescue-20 and Utility-20, Elk Run’s’ Engine-Rescue-30 and Lindsey’s Rescue-40 responded to the scene, along with Jefferson County EMS.
There was also a second accident that occurred at nearly the same time further down Route 36.
According to reports from the scene, it was a minor collision with no injuries, and both vehicles were driven from the scene.