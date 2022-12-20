Crash 12/20

There was a two-vehicle accident that at 3:06 p.m. Tuesday on Route 36, Bell Township, near the intersection with Eldeberry Hill Road.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

BELL TWP. —  All three Punxsutawney fire companies were dispatched to Route 36, Bell Township, for a two-vehicle accident at 3:06 p.m. on Tuesday — the first of two unrelated crashes in the area that day.

According to reports from the scene, a white Cadillac and dark blue Jeep were involved in a collision on Route 36 and Eldeberry Hill Road in Bell Township.

Tags

Recommended for you