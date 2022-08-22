OLIVER TWP. — State police in Punxsutawney have charged two people with animal cruelty and neglect in relation to a case involving three dogs and two rabbits in the Oliver Township area, according to criminal complaints filed at District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock’s office.
Trooper Dana Mosier wrote that she was dispatched June 9 to a location on Coolspring Road following a report of a dog that had been making noise since the day before.
On the scene, police observed three dogs in “poor living conditions.” One of the dogs was in a rabbit hutch. There was a cage water bottle without a lid that was filling up with green water. There were two bowls that contained no food or water, only rabbit feces. There were two dead rabbits at the base of the hutch.
The other two dogs, both puppies, reportedly were in a 4x8 cage with a floor of wet dirt and so much feces the animals could not get out of it. No food or water was observed.
All three dogs were removed from the scene, placed in kennels and transported to the Punxsutawney Animal Hospital, after which they were taken to Willow Run Sanctuary.
A subsequent veterinarian’s report showed one of the dogs was underweight, and two showed signs of general wasting. One of the two was emaciated as well. The report said that all three behaved as though they were starving when given food.