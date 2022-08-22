Police
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Graphics

OLIVER TWP. — State police in Punxsutawney have charged two people with animal cruelty and neglect in relation to a case  involving three dogs and two rabbits in the Oliver Township area, according to criminal complaints filed at District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock’s office.

Trooper Dana Mosier wrote that she was dispatched June 9 to a location on Coolspring Road following a report of a dog that had been making noise since the day before.

