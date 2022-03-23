PUNXSUTAWNEY — Two Punxsutawney residents were charged with child endangerment this month after an incident in which two juveniles reportedly were found playing in the street.
Borough police responded to the scene March 10 after a call reporting that a driver traveling down Beyer Avenue in the area of the apartments had to hit his brakes to avoid hitting two small children who ran out into the middle of the road. He told police they continued to run across the road in front of vehicles, at a time when school traffic was heavy, and there was no visible adult supervision.