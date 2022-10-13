BROOKVILLE — Two students at the Brookville Area Jr./Sr. High School required medical treatment after overdosing on Benadryl last week, Brookville borough police said in a report released Thursday.
One of the juveniles had to be flown out of the area for treatment.
The report said teachers informed police on Oct. 3 that one of the students was behaving unusually. Following investigation, police determined that both of the juveniles had intentionally taken very high doses of Benadryl, an allergy medication. Police said one of the students had “approximately six Benadryl” on his person.
Both were hallucinating and showed symptoms of overdosing. One was taken to a nearby hospital by a parent, while the other was flown to Children’s Hospital.
Both juveniles are being charged with disorderly conduct for their actions on school property.