PUNXSUTAWNEY — Gobbler’s Knob is best known as the home of Punxsutawney Phil on Groundhog Day, when the temperature on Feb. 2 hovers around 10 degrees.
This Saturday, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s, the Punxsutawney Fire Department will hold its annual Gun Raffle — this year outdoors in the sunshine, beginning at 4 p.m.
Tami McFarland, Gun Raffle committee member, said they held their first Gun Raffle at The Knob, but that was in the spring on a rainy day, so they decided to try it again in the summer.
“There have been big changes since those days as the Groundhog Club has constructed a beautiful facility with an fabulous outdoor pavilion,” McFarland said.
She said you can come up at 1 p.m. and set up your canopy and chairs in the outside area.
There is limited seating in the pavilion, with the food ready at 3 p.m. and the raffle starting at 4 p.m.