The members of the Punxsutawney Fire Department Gun Raffle Committee are loading up the guns for the raffle, which begins at 4 p.m.: (front) Tami McFarland, Lindsey Fire Company; (back) Bryan Smith, Central Fire Department; Ben Bishop, Lindsey Fire Company; and Ed Williams, Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company. 

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Gobbler’s Knob is best known as the home of Punxsutawney Phil on Groundhog Day, when the temperature on Feb. 2 hovers around 10 degrees.

This Saturday, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s, the Punxsutawney Fire Department will hold its annual Gun Raffle — this year outdoors in the sunshine, beginning at 4 p.m.

