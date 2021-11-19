PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area High School chapter of the National Honor Society held its annual induction ceremony on Thursday, welcoming one senior and 18 juniors into its ranks.
High school assistant principal Heather McLaughlin praised the inductees’ accomplishments and exhorted them to continue to show leadership qualities in the future.
“We are gathered here to honor an incredible group of students. Every single one of you are standouts. Whether it is for academics, athletics, your musical or artistic talents, your service to your school and community, or your strong character and integrity, you are superstars at PAHS,” she said. “Although you are all unique individuals because of those talents, there is one thing you attribute that you all do share: that is leadership."