WARSAW TWP. — A 12-year-old Brookville boy was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in which he was driving at 9:52 a.m. July 6.
According to DuBois-based Pennsylvania State Police, the juvenile was driving a 2012 Polaris Ranger on Richardsville Road in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County, traveling south. The juvenile was within a private driveway located just off the west berm. Police said he then made an improper entrance into the travel lane.
Susan C. Nighswander, 50, Brookville, also heading south in a 2018 Ford Focus, was unable to avoid impact. Her vehicle struck the other’s left rear wheel, causing it to spin out of control. It continued approximately 180 feet south before coming to rest near the east berm. The boy was ejected from the vehicle just before it stopped.
Jefferson County EMS took the juvenile to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for treatment of suspected serious injuries. No other injuries were reported. Both vehicles sustained minor damages. The juvenile was charged in the incident.