If you’ve been a part of the cellphone revolution, you’re already used to dialing several area codes. However, everyone, no matter what type of phone they have, will have to start doing it in the near future.
Nils Hagen-Frederiksen, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Public Utility Com-
mission, encourages residents and businesses in the current 814 area code, which covers all or parts of 27 counties across central and northwestern Pennsylvania, to prepare for the start of mandatory 10-digit dialing for all telephone calls, which will begin on Saturday, April 3.