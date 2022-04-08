One more person has died of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, according to reports released Friday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
There have now been 231 deaths in the county as a result of the virus. It was the first death confirmed since Tuesday, which followed on the heels of another reported the day before. Prior to that, no deaths were identified for approximately two weeks.
The spread of the virus remains slow in Jefferson County. Since the last death was reported Tuesday, the county has logged only two new cases, for a cumulative total of 9,004, of which 5,948 are confirmed and 3,056 are probable.