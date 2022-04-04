Despite a slowdown in new cases, the community has continued to feel the impact of COVID-19, which reasserted itself this weekend with one more death reported in Jefferson County on Friday.
The death, which brings the county to a total of 229, was the first confirmed in some time. The case of the last person who died was reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on March 22.
The area’s case count stood at a cumulative total of 8,998 as of Monday. Of those cases, 5,942 are confirmed and 3,056 are probable.