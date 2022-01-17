One more person has died of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, according to data released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for the weekend.
The county’s death toll now stands at 195.
Weekend reports also identified 172 new cases of the virus, marking a period of three consecutive days where new COVID-19 cases came near to or exceeded triple digits. Jefferson County has reported a cumulative total of 7,624 cases over two years of the pandemic, of which 4,923 are confirmed and 2,701 are probable.