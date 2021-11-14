$1.4M ticket sold at Bobette Motel

DUBOIS — Winner winner chicken dinner! Or in this case, $1.4 million dollars worth of chicken dinners.
A local man recently won $1.4 million off a $30 Fat Wallet ticket that he purchased at the Bobette Motel and Diner in DuBois. John Fike, proprietor of the Bobette, said the man is a regular and purchased the ticket on Saturday, Nov. 6.
“Saturday morning, he had his family in here — his wife, two young sons, and his in-laws. They were all sitting at the large table here. He bought the ticket and bought $1.4 million dollars,” Fike said.