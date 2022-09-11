Add a burst of fresh color to the fall landscape with mums. This traditional fall flower is still a favorite of many. These fall beauties come in a wide range of colors and provide weeks of floral beauty. Mums are great in containers, the garden and cut flower bouquets. Fall just wouldn’t be the same without them.
When shopping for mums you may see them labeled as garden, perennial, gift, or florist mums. All these different names for plants that basically look alike can be confusing. The answer lies in their response today length, hardiness, and use.
Mums set flowers based on day length. Growers can force them into bloom by covering them to create the shorter days that initiate flowering. Those grown as gift and holiday plants are often called florist mums. These usually require the longest periods of uninterrupted darkness or shorter days. When these mums are grown under natural daylight they usually don’t flower until late fall or early winter. These late bloomers are usually killed by cold temperature before or soon after the flowers appear in colder parts of the country.