NORTH MAHONING TWP. — A Smicksburg toddler believed to have been kidnapped at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday from a residence on Coolspring Road in North Mahoning Township was found uninjured a short time later, and the culprit has yet to be identified.
Police were called to the scene after it was reported that a 1-year-old girl had disappeared. She was located approximately 1.5 miles east of the address, unhurt but lying in the roadway.
The girl’s father told state police in Punxsutawney that he had noticed a teal/blue vehicle driving past the residence multiple times that day.
Shortly after observing it for the last time, he heard his daughter screaming. The family was then unable to find her after searching for about 45 minutes.
Other than the vehicle’s color, the only details the child’s father was able to provide were that two people were inside and one of them was a woman.