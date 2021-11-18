Three more people died of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said in its daily update Thursday, bringing the local death toll to 137.
In addition, 67 more cases of COVID-19 were identified in the county, summing up to a cumulative total of 5,768 — 3,620 confirmed and 2,148 probable.
The Punxsutawney Area School District detected two new cases Thursday, both at the high school, a student and a staff member. Neither was known to have had direct contact with anyone else in the facility.