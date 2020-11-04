U.S. House Representative Glenn Thompson

Pictured is U.S. House Representative Glenn Thompson. Rep. Thompson won re-election after challenger Democrat Robert Williams conceded with 45% of the vote tallied.

 The Spirit

In the race for U.S. Congress, incumbent Republican Glenn Thompson defeated Democrat Robert Williams, who conceded as Thompson led with 75 percent of the vote and 45 percent of precincts reporting. For more details in the Nov. 4 edition of The Spirit.

