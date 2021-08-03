Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., a major Pennsylvania roadwork contractor that has at times been hired for municipal projects in the Jefferson County area, pleaded no contest to four theft counts and will pay more than $20 million in restitution to employees, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced in a press conference Tuesday.
Shapiro said the dollar figure represents the amount stolen by the company from 2015 up to the time of the investigation, and payments must be made within 120 days. The attorney general’s office believes the illegal activity had been going on prior to 2015, but was bound by the statute of limitations in prosecuting the case.
The four felony counts of stealing wages from its workers stemmed from allegations that Hawbaker had taken funds for retirement and other employee benefits and used them for other purposes in violation of the Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act and the federal Davis-Bacon Act.