PUNXSUTAWNEY — Despite the fact that Groundhog Day was held virtually last year, Phil and the Inner Circle were still at Gobbler’s Knob with a few local media personalities, one of whom was WTAJ’s chief meteorologist, Joe Murgo, keeping his attendance record intact.
In 2022, not only was Murgo back again, but so was another of WTAJ’s news personalities, Jordan Tracy, morning co-anchor, who made his return to Groundhog Town after spending an entire week here as part of his assignment.
“Last year, it was virtual, so only Joe Murgo was here and those here had a personal show,” Tracy said. “I always love coming up here; I love the small town of Punxsutawney and how it gets shown off when people from around the world paying attention to Punxsy Phil’s forecast.”