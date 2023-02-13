DUBOIS — An international extravaganza is happening in DuBois for St. Patrick’s Day as Team 814 at WPAL DuBois will host Team Ireland for the Golden Gloves St. Paddy’s Day Showdown International Belt Show on Saturday, March 18.
Team 814 Boxing Coach and WPAL executive director Aaron Beatty said there was a scheduling issue with the Irish team, who were originally scheduled to compete in Boston that week. Beatty said the team was excited for an international competition and reached out to Beatty to work something out.
“They saw our scheduled, sanctioned bout, and they looked us up in DuBois. They did their research and their due diligence on myself as a promoter and the event in the 10 years that we have held it; this will be our 10-year anniversary of holding a show at the DuBois Country Club. They eventually gave me a call, explained the situation and said their guys wouldn’t be able to fight at this point, and they asked me if we would consider doing a list of things and needs to make it happen. Before they even finished with their list, I emphatically said yes,” Beatty said.
Tickets can be purchased at www.team814.org. Doors open for the general public at 6:30 p.m., and the boxing starts at 7:30 p.m.