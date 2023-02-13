WPAL Team Ireland

Team 814 at WPAL DuBois will host a group of boxers from Cork, Ireland, on March 18 for the St. Paddy’s Day Showdown International Competition. Team 412 and Team 814 are pictured training together at WPAL DuBois. 

DUBOIS — An international extravaganza is happening in DuBois for St. Patrick’s Day as Team 814 at WPAL DuBois will host Team Ireland for the Golden Gloves St. Paddy’s Day Showdown International Belt Show on Saturday, March 18.

Team 814 Boxing Coach and WPAL executive director Aaron Beatty said there was a scheduling issue with the Irish team, who were originally scheduled to compete in Boston that week. Beatty said the team was excited for an international competition and reached out to Beatty to work something out.

