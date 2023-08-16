PUNXSUTAWNEY — As fall is coming upon us quicker than you might think, we are getting closer to the traditional Punxsutawney Phil Elixir of Life ceremony and picnic, which will be combined with Wojack Weekend.
Katie Donald of Punxsutawney Revitalization: Investing, Developing, Enhancing (PRIDE) said a Wojack Weekend is a series of events to help celebrate the legend and lore of Punxsutawney.
It will take place throughout Punxsutawney on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Vendors, displays and food trucks will be in Barclay Square from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The annual Groundhog Picnic will take place starting at 1 p.m., with the annual tradition of Phil receiving the Elixir of Life at 4 p.m.
The Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society will have a series of events throughout the celebration, including the Coal Memorial Committee’s annual event, Race to the Face.
Downtown businesses have been asked to participate in sidewalk sales.
A schedule of events will be published in a few weeks. For more information, email pxypride@gmail.com.