Punxsy Phil

A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil at a previous Elixir of Life ceremony.

 Spirit file photo

PUNXSUTAWNEY — As fall is coming upon us quicker than you might think, we are getting closer to the traditional Punxsutawney Phil Elixir of Life ceremony and picnic, which will be combined with Wojack Weekend.

Katie Donald of Punxsutawney Revitalization: Investing, Developing, Enhancing (PRIDE) said a Wojack Weekend is a series of events to help celebrate the legend and lore of Punxsutawney. 

