PUNXSUTAWNEY — A popular event is back again, as this Saturday kicks off Wojack Weekend.
If you’re not sure what that is, this weekend is your chance to find out while participating in the celebration.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery every Monday - Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery in Jefferson County (1 Month)
|$15.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery in Jefferson County 2 Months
|$28.50
|for 60 days
|Home Delivery in Jefferson County 3 Months
|$42.75
|for 91 days
|Home Delivery Jefferson County 6 Months
|$85.50
|for 182 days
|Home Delivery in Jefferson Coutny 12 Months
|$157.75
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$23.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$69.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$138.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$276.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$12.75
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$25.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$37.50
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$75.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$137.50
|for 365 days
Rain showers this morning with mostly cloudy conditions during the afternoon hours. Areas of patchy fog. High 78F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 8, 2023 @ 4:58 am
PUNXSUTAWNEY — A popular event is back again, as this Saturday kicks off Wojack Weekend.
If you’re not sure what that is, this weekend is your chance to find out while participating in the celebration.
Katie Donald, president of PRIDE (Punxsutawney Revitalization: Investing, Developing, Enhancing), said they are inviting everyone for a weekend filled with fun in Punxsutawney.
PRIDE has organized different events, displays, kids activities, vendors, and food trucks in Barclay Square on Saturday.
The Derek Woods Band will be performing from noon until 2 p.m. on the bandstand stage.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.