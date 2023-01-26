Whistle Pigs

The Whistle Pigs, will make their first appearance on the stage in Barclay Square during Groundhog Day and will feature groundhog songs written by Dom Catanzarito: (from left) Kevin Cielo, Catanzarito, Phil Cushing and John Griffith.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — We know there will be groundhogs in Barclay Square for Groundhog Day, but this year, there will also be Whistle Pigs.

Now, they aren’t your ordinary Whistle Pigs; these pigs are people, and they like to sing songs on stage celebrating Punxsutawney Phil’s big day. 

Tags

Recommended for you