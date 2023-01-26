PUNXSUTAWNEY — We know there will be groundhogs in Barclay Square for Groundhog Day, but this year, there will also be Whistle Pigs.
Now, they aren’t your ordinary Whistle Pigs; these pigs are people, and they like to sing songs on stage celebrating Punxsutawney Phil’s big day.
Dom Catanzarito, spokesperson for the band, said the Whistle Pigs were never intended to be a band that performed on stage.
“I came up with the name to better identify the musicians who helped me when I wrote those many groundhog songs; I just called them the Whistle Pigs,” Cantazarito said. “I haven’t written a groundhog song in a long time.”
They are playing for an hour and a half at 1 p.m. Feb. 1 and another hour and a half at 11 a.m. on Groundhog Day in Barclay Square.